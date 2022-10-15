US to give Ukraine another billion dollars in security aid

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon on Friday announced US$725 million (S$1 billion) in additional security aid for Ukraine.

The aid comes “in the wake of Russia’s brutal missile attacks on civilians across Ukraine”, and “the mounting evidence of atrocities by Russia’s forces”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

This newest package includes more ammunition for the HIMARS rocket system, the Department of Defence said in a separate statement. It brings the total US military assistance to Ukraine to US$18.3 billion since the start of President Joe

Biden’s administration, Mr Blinken said.

The assistance will also include anti-tank weapons, anti-radiation missiles known as HARMs, vehicles and medical supplies, according to the Defence Department.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination,” Mr Blinken said. “The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he has no regrets about the invasion of Ukraine, now well into its eighth month, and that Moscow's aim isn't to "destroy" its neighbour.

He also said a direct clash with NATO troops would be catastrophic and that no further mass strikes are planned "for now", days after missiles hit cities across the country in retaliation for a strike on a key bridge in Crimea.

The Russian leader also said he doesn't see a "need" for talks with President Joe Biden at next month's Group of 20 summit.

