US to formally seek extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou: Report

OTTAWA (REUTERS, AFP) - The United States has informed the Canadian government that it plans to proceed with a formal request to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on allegations violation of US sanctions against Iran, the Globe and Mail reported on Monday (Jan 21).

However, Canada's ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton, in an interview, did not say when the formal extradition request will be made but the deadline for filing it is Jan 30, according to the Globe and Mail.

Huawei said it has no comment on the ongoing legal proceedings, while the US Justice Department officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Meanwhile, a group of former diplomats and academics have signed an open letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping calling for the release of two Canadians who have been detained on allegations of espionage.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were last month arrested in China for activities that "endanger China's security" - a phrase often used by Beijing when alleging espionage.

Their detentions are thought to be in retaliation for Canada's arrest of Meng.

The letter said both Kovrig and Spavor worked to improve understanding of China and to promote better relations with the world.

Related Story Huawei's founder breaks years of silence amid US attacks

"Kovrig and Spavor's detentions send a message that this kind of constructive work is unwelcome and even risky in China," read the page-long letter, which had 143 signatories from 19 countries.

The list includes six former Canadian ambassadors to China: Fred Bild, Joseph Caron, Earl Drake, David Mulroney, Guy Saint-Jacques and Robert Wright as well as former US ambassadors Gary Locke and Winston Lord and Hong Kong's last British governor Chris Patten.