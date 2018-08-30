US to extend ban on citizens' travel to North Korea

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US State Department will extend a ban on US citizens' travel to North Korea through Aug 31, 2019, according to a notice posted online on Thursday (Aug 30).

Although the two countries are involved in talks intended to cool tensions between them, the State Department said it remains concerned about the threat of arrest and long-term detention of US nationals in North Korea.

The notice of the year-long extension is due to be officially published in the Federal Register on Friday.