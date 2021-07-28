US to end combat mission in Iraq by end of the year

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi have sealed an agreement formally ending the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of this year, but US forces will still operate there in an advisory role.

The agreement on Monday comes at a politically delicate time for the Iraqi government and could be a boost for Baghdad.

Mr al-Kadhimi has faced increasing pressure from Iran-aligned parties and paramilitary groups who oppose the US military role in the country.

Mr Biden and Mr al-Kadhimi met in the Oval Office for their first face-to-face talks as part of a strategic dialogue between the United States and Iraq.

"Our role in Iraq will be... to be available, to continue to train, to assist, to help and to deal with ISIS as it arises, but we're not going to be, by the end of the year, in a combat mission," Mr Biden told reporters as he and Mr al-Kadhimi met, referring to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria forces.

There are 2,500 American troops in Iraq focusing on countering the remnants of ISIS. The US role in Iraq will shift entirely to training and advising the Iraqi military to defend itself.

The shift is not expected to have a major operational impact since the US has already moved towards focusing on training Iraqi forces.

For Mr Biden, the deal to end the combat mission in Iraq follows decisions to carry out an unconditional American withdrawal from Afghanistan and wrap up the US military mission there by the end of August.

Together with his agreement on Iraq, Mr Biden is moving to formally complete US combat missions in the two wars that president George W. Bush began under his watch nearly two decades ago.

A US-led coalition invaded Iraq in March 2003 based on charges that then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's government possessed weapons of mass destruction. Saddam was ousted from power, but such weapons were never found.

Meanwhile, American diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks earlier this month. Analysts believed the attacks were part of a campaign by Iranian-backed militias.

A senior administration official, who was briefing reporters ahead of Mr al-Kadhimi's visit, would not say how many US troops would remain on the ground in Iraq for advising and training. Mr al-Kadhimi also declined to speculate about a future US drawdown, saying troop levels would be determined by technical reviews.

Mr al-Kadhimi, who is seen as friendly to the US, has tried to check the power of Iran-aligned militias. But his government condemned US air strikes against Iran-aligned fighters along its border with Syria in late June, calling it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

In remarks to a small group of reporters after the talks, Mr al-Kadhimi stressed that his government was responsible for responding to such attacks. He acknowledged that he had reached out to Teheran to address them.

Separately, the US plans to provide Iraq with 500,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine under the global Covax vaccine-sharing programme. Mr Biden said the doses should arrive in a couple of weeks.

The US will also provide US$5.2 million (S$7 million) to help fund a United Nations mission to monitor Iraq's elections in October.

"We're looking forward to seeing an election in October," said Mr Biden.

