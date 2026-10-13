Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US to drop charges against ex-CIA analyst over aid to South Korea

As part of a deal with federal prosecutors in New York City, Sue Mi Terry will not face jail time.

NEW YORK – The US Justice Department has agreed to drop criminal charges against a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst who was accused of covertly working for the South Korean government and receiving luxury gifts in return.

As part of a deal with federal prosecutors in New York City, Sue Mi Terry, who was a senior fellow for Korea studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, will not face jail time.

The deal, which amounts to the government walking away from a high-profile case involving foreign influence, is an unexpected development.

It comes just weeks before Terry was set to go on trial in the US District Court in Manhattan on charges of working as an unregistered foreign agent of South Korea.

She has maintained her innocence, while her lawyer said she was being prosecuted for doing the typical work of a prominent scholar of international relations in Asia.

In a statement, Lee Wolosky, a lawyer for Terry, said she had served her country “loyally for many years” and was pleased with the outcome.

“We have consistently maintained that her interactions with South Korean officials were conducted in furtherance of US interests and her work as a leading American specialist on North Korea and East Asia,” Wolosky said.

In a two-page letter filed on Oct 13, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York did not provide an explanation for reaching a deferred prosecution agreement with Terry, other than that the interests of the US and Terry would be “best served” by such a deal.

When Terry was arrested in 2024, prosecutors said she received luxury goods, dinners at Michelin-starred restaurants and other perks from the South Korean government in exchange for doing its bidding.

That work, prosecutors said, ranged from writing opinion articles that promoted South Korea’s stance on North Korea to arranging meetings between US government officials and South Korean intelligence agents.

By making the deal, Terry admitted to aiding South Korean intelligence officers in a number of ways, including by providing them with her notes from a meeting with the US secretary of state. She also admitted to receiving lavish gifts.

Terry is also barred from speaking to South Korean intelligence officials for the next year.

The case against Terry was one of dozens the Justice Department has brought in recent years to combat foreign influence in the US government.

The prosecutions have included efforts to rein in the Chinese government’s suppression of overseas dissidents, as well as the bribery conviction of former New Jersey senator Robert Menendez .

Terry’s prosecution drew criticism from some organisations.

In 2025, lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Knight First Amendment Institute filed a brief in Terry’s case, arguing that the indictment “threatens to punish her for constitutionally protected speech on a matter of public concern”.

Terry had also worked at the National Security Council and the National Intelligence Council and was called to testify before Congress about North Korea. Prosecutors produced instances of Terry’s work that they said were secretly promoting South Korean policy priorities, spanning the world of diplomacy, journalism and national security.

She is married to Max Boot, a Washington Post columnist, with whom she wrote a 2023 article about the improving relations between South Korea and Japan. The article, South Korea Takes A Brave Step Toward Reconciliation With Japan, was written at the behest of South Korea, prosecutors said. Boot was not accused of wrongdoing.

According to the indictment, Terry first started working as a foreign agent in 2013, five years after leaving the CIA.

The work began when she was contacted by a South Korean agent who was posing as a diplomat at the UN in New York City, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Terry worked with multiple handlers from South Korea, who bestowed gifts that included a Dolce & Gabbana coat worth US$2,845 (S$3,700), a Louis Vuitton handbag worth US$3,450 and at least US$37,000 to a gift account at her think-tank, which she controlled.

By 2014, she was on the FBI’s radar, which brought her in for a voluntary interview where she was “visibly nervous” as agents questioned her about her connections with South Korean intelligence officers.

Nine years later, Terry was interviewed again by the FBI. She admitted to agents that she had resigned from the CIA instead of being fired because the agency had “problems” with her contacts with South Korean officials. NYTIMES