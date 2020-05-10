US to buy US$3 billion worth of agricultural goods from farmers, says Trump

California farmer Jack Vessey stands in what remains of his field of romaine lettuce after having to plough it under, due to the loss of the restaurant market during the coronavirus pandemic.
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Saturday (May 9) said the United States would buy US$3 billion (S$4.2 billion) worth of dairy, meat and produce from farmers as unemployment soars and the prices that slaughterhouses pay farmers for animals have fallen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

 

