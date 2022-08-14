US to boost Taiwan trade after China's 'provocative' moves

WASHINGTON • The United States will boost trade with Taiwan in response to China's "provocative" behaviour, the White House said on Friday, as it insisted on the right of air and sea passage through the tense strait.

A new trade plan will be unveiled within days, while US forces will transit the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks, said Mr Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for Asia-Pacific issues and an adviser to US President Joe Biden.

The statement came after Beijing responded to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent trip to Taiwan by launching its largest-ever military drills around the self-ruled island.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Taiwan has accused China of using the visit by Mrs Pelosi, the highest-ranking elected US official to visit in decades, as an excuse for the drills, which it says are a rehearsal for invasion.

Mr Campbell said that Mrs Pelosi's visit was "consistent" with Washington's existing policy and that China had "overreacted".

In response to China's drills, the US is reasserting its involvement in the area, while reiterating its policy of "strategic ambiguity" - remaining intentionally vague about whether it will come to Taiwan's defence in the event of an attack.

Mr Campbell said the US would continue to "deepen our ties with Taiwan, including through continuing to advance our economic and trade relationship".

"For example, we're developing an ambitious road map for trade negotiations, which we intend to announce in the coming days," he said.

Mr Campbell said the US would also reassert its right to use international air and sea space between Taiwan and China.

US forces "will continue to fly, sail and operate where international law allows", he said, adding that this "includes conducting standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks".

Taiwan's foreign ministry yesterday thanked the US for its "firm support", pointing to Washington's "concrete action to maintain security in the Taiwan Strait and peace in the region".

Its defence ministry said 13 Chinese air force planes yesterday crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides in normal times.

Mr Campbell also noted that Mr Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had asked staff to arrange an in-person summit, but he declined to comment on reports that this could take place during the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, in November.

Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry on Friday said it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan.

China would also halt engagement with Ms Vaiciukeviciute's ministry and cooperation on transportation with the European Union country, it said.

Lithuania's Ministry of Transport and Communications said it regretted China's announcement.

"Beijing is choosing to continue and intensify the course of illegal actions against (an) EU member state," it said.

"This is not only not conducive to the development of China's relations with the democratic world, but also reverses Beijing's own declared policy so far of not hindering the development of a mutually beneficial relationship with Taiwan, one of the world's most progressive economies."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS