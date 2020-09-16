US to announce charges in computer intrusion campaigns related to China

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Justice Department is poised to announce "charges and arrests related to a computer intrusion campaign tied to the Chinese government," the department said in a statement on Tuesday (Sept 15).

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich and other officials will take part in a news conference at 11am EDT (11pm Singapore time) on Wednesday to make the announcement, the statement said.

No other details were given.

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said last month that Chinese government-linked hackers have been targeting US election infrastructure ahead of the Nov 3 presidential election.

China has consistently denied US government claims that it hacks US companies, politicians or government agencies.