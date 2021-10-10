US to accept vaccines approved by WHO for visitors

WASHINGTON • The United States will accept the use of Covid-19 vaccines authorised by US regulators or the World Health Organisation (WHO) by international visitors, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.

On Sept 20, the White House announced that the US would lift travel restrictions next month on air travellers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. It did not specify then which vaccines would be accepted.

A CDC spokesman told Reuters on Friday: "Six vaccines that are FDA authorised/approved or listed for emergency use by WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the US."

FDA refers to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Late on Friday, the CDC said that "earlier this week, to help them prepare their systems, we informed airlines" of the vaccines that would be accepted and added "CDC will release additional guidance and information as the travel requirements are finalised".

Airlines for America, a trade group representing American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others, said it was "pleased by the CDC's decision to approve a list of authorised vaccinations for travellers entering the US. We look forward to working with the administration to implement this new global vaccine and testing framework by early November 2021".

Some countries had pressed the Biden administration to accept WHO-approved vaccines, since the FDA-authorised vaccines are not widely used in all countries.

The administration must also decide whether to admit visitors who are part of Covid-19 clinical trials or have recently contracted Covid-19 and are not yet eligible for vaccination.

REUTERS