US ties with Asia a deterrent against China: Pentagon chief

HONOLULU/TOKYO • US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that he was travelling to Asia to boost military cooperation with American allies and foster "credible deterrence" against China.

Mr Austin kicked off, via Hawaii - seat of the American military command for the Indo-Pacific region - his first foreign visits as Pentagon chief.

"This is all about alliances and partnerships," he told reporters on the trip that is to include meetings with key allies in Tokyo, New Delhi and Seoul.

"It's also about enhancing capabilities," he said, recalling that while the United States was focused on the anti-Islamist terrorism struggle in the Middle East, China was modernising its army at high speed.

"That competitive edge that we've had has eroded. We still maintain that edge. We are going to increase that edge going forward," he said.

"Our goal is to make sure that we have the capabilities and the operational plans... to be able to offer a credible deterrence to China or anybody else who would want to take on the US."

He will be joined in Tokyo and Seoul by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"One of the things that the Secretary of State and I want to do is begin to strengthen those alliances," Mr Austin said. "This will be more about listening and learning, getting their point of view."

This tour in Asia of the US heads of diplomacy and defence follows an unprecedented summit of the Quad - an informal alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, born in the 2000s to counterbalance a rising China.

Mr Blinken will join President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday with their Chinese counterparts Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi.

The Alaska talks will be the first between the powers since Mr Yang met Mr Blinken's hawkish predecessor Mike Pompeo last June in Hawaii - a setting similarly far from the high-stakes glare of national capitals.

The Biden administration has generally backed the tougher approach to China initiated by former president Donald Trump, but has also insisted that it can be more effective by shoring up alliances and seeking narrow ways to cooperate on priorities such as climate change.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet Mr Biden on April 9. He will be the first foreign leader to meet the President in the White House, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported yesterday.

The two are expected to agree to strengthen the bilateral alliance and their commitment to the freedom of passage in the Indian and Pacific oceans, the Yomiuri reported without citing sources.

Calls to the Prime Minister's office were not answered.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said last Friday that Mr Suga will make the visit in the first half of next month.

Mr Suga's predecessor Shinzo Abe was the first foreign leader to meet Mr Biden's predecessor, Mr Trump, soon after he was elected president in 2016.

Mr Biden and Mr Suga joined the leaders of India and Australia in a virtual summit last Friday, vowing the Quad nations would supply up to a billion doses of coronavirus vaccine across Asia by the end of next year, a message choreographed to counter China's growing influence.

A meeting in Tokyo between the US and Japanese foreign and defence ministers scheduled for tomorrow will directly criticise China for what Washington and Tokyo call its attempts to alter the status quo in the East and South China Seas, the newspaper said.

