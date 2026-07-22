Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US tentatively decides to ban imports of some military-grade drones

In June the FCC banned the import of more equipment from a group of ‌Chinese manufacturers effective July 16.

WASHINGTON – The US Federal Communications Commission said on July 21 it had tentatively decided to ban the import of some foreign-produced military-grade drones, including swarming drones and drones with infrared technology.

The FCC in December barred all new models of foreign drones from imports but then issued a series of exemptions for some drones and drone components that were not produced in China. The FCC said on July 21 it would extend those exemptions until January 2028.

The prohibitions would not apply to any drones purchased or imported by the federal government or to non-military-grade drones or critical components.

The FCC said swarm-enabled drones “can overwhelm defenses, provide persistent surveillance, and create complex operational challenges that strain traditional air defense systems, which pose significant risks to public safety and national security”.

The order, if finalised after being open to public comments for 30 days, would not affect continued use or operation of already-purchased drones.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has mounted a sweeping crackdown on Chinese technology gear.

In June the FCC banned the import of more equipment from a group of ‌Chinese manufacturers effective July 16.

China-based DJI, the world’s largest dronemaker, filed a lawsuit in February challenging the FCC drone import ban decision. It sells ​more than half of all US commercial drones.

Many US ​lawmakers have argued that Chinese drones pose national security risks.

Under the FCC decision in December, DJI, Autel and other ‌Chinese ⁠drone companies cannot obtain approval to sell new drone models or key components in the US, though existing products can still be sold.

The ​FCC has said it is working to boost the US drone manufacturing sector and potentially allocate more spectrum ​for drone operators. REUTERS