US tells citizens to leave India as virus crisis worsens

WASHINGTON • The US government told its citizens to leave India as soon as possible as the country's Covid-19 crisis worsens at an astonishing pace.

In a Level 4 travel advisory - the highest issued by the State Department - US citizens were told "not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so".

There are 14 direct daily flights between India and the United States and other services that connect through Europe, the department said.

The Indian authorities and hospitals are struggling to cope with unprecedented Covid-19 infections and deaths. Official data yesterday showed new cases rose by a staggering 379,257 over the previous 24 hours - another record - while 3,645 additional lives were lost. Over 204,800 people have died.

The South Asian nation now has the world's fastest-growing caseload with 18.4 million confirmed instances.

Mass funeral pyres, lines of ambulances outside overcrowded hospitals and desperate pleas on social media for oxygen underscore how grossly unprepared India's federal and state governments are to tackle the latest coronavirus wave.

The unfolding tragedy is prompting some of the world's biggest corporations to organise aid.

Amazon.com is harnessing its global logistics supply chain to airlift 100 intensive care unit (ICU) ventilator units from the US, and the equipment will reach India in the next two weeks.

Microsoft Corp chief executive officer Satya Nadella said he is "heartbroken"over the situation and the tech behemoth is using its voice, resources and technology to aid relief efforts and help purchase oxygen concentrators.

Blackstone Group's chairman Stephen Schwarzman said his private equity firm is committing US$5 million (S$6.6 million) to support India's Covid-19 relief and vaccination services to "marginalised communities".

Local companies, too, are wading in, with the philanthropic arm of India's most valuable company - Reliance Industries-pledging to create, commission and manage 100 ICU beds that will become operational in the middle of next month.

BLOOMBERG