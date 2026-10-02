US teen charged with attempted murder and domestic terrorism after chemical spill

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The teenager brought toxic chemicals to Benson Polytechnic High School, mixed the substances and inhaled their fumes in the school’s cafeteria.

A 15-year-old in Oregon was charged with domestic terrorism and attempted murder on Oct 2 after he released hazardous chemicals inside a Portland high school in September , prompting an evacuation, officials said.

The teenager brought several toxic chemicals to Benson Polytechnic High School in north-east Portland in September, mixed the substances and inhaled their fumes in the school’s cafeteria, officials from the Portland Police Bureau said during a news conference on Oct 2 . He was transported in critical condition to a hospital, where he received lifesaving care, they said.