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US teen charged with attempted murder and domestic terrorism after chemical spill

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The teenager brought toxic chemicals to Benson Polytechnic High School, mixed the substances and inhaled their fumes in the school’s cafeteria.

The teenager brought toxic chemicals to Benson Polytechnic High School, mixed the substances and inhaled their fumes in the school’s cafeteria.

PHOTO: KENZIESTUVLAND/X

Madaleine Rubin

A 15-year-old in Oregon was charged with domestic terrorism and attempted murder on Oct 2 after he released hazardous chemicals inside a Portland high school in September, prompting an evacuation, officials said.

The teenager brought several toxic chemicals to Benson Polytechnic High School in north-east Portland in September, mixed the substances and inhaled their fumes in the school’s cafeteria, officials from the Portland Police Bureau said during a news conference on Oct 2. He was transported in critical condition to a hospital, where he received lifesaving care, they said.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.