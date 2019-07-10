US tech billionaire Ross Perot dies at 89

WASHINGTON • Mr H. Ross Perot, the feisty Texas technology billionaire who rattled US politics with two independent presidential campaigns in the 1990s that struck a chord with disgruntled voters, has died at the age of 89.

"Ross Perot, the ground-breaking businessman and loving husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away early Tuesday at his home in Dallas, surrounded by his devoted family," the Perot family said in a statement.

Mr Perot's fortune was estimated at US$4.1 billion (S$5.6 billion) by Forbes magazine in April.

Mr Perot was a natural salesman who made a fortune in computer services, but was an unlikely and unconventional politician.

He was short with a buzz-top haircut, spoke with a folksy Texas drawl and had protruding ears that even he joked about. He was blunt and assertive, and his success in business made him accustomed to getting his way.

Mr Perot leapt into the 1992 presidential race as an independent and led a Gallup poll five months before the election with 39 per cent, compared to 31 per cent for incumbent Republican George H.W. Bush and 25 per cent for Democrat Bill Clinton.

Mr Perot and his wife Margot had five children.

REUTERS