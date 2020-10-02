US targets 'only 1% of Chinese students' over security

WASHINGTON • The United States is targeting only about 1 per cent of the 400,000 Chinese students in the United States over China's bid to gather US technology and other information, a top White House official said.

Mr Matt Pottinger, the deputy White House national security adviser who has been a leading figure in the development of President Donald Trump's China policy, said the vast majority of Chinese students were welcome.

"It's a surgical approach," he said in an online event hosted by the Ronald Reagan Institute on Wednesday, referring to the US policy of denying student visas to Chinese nationals it considers a security risk. "President Trump has taken action to target roughly 1 per cent of that massive number, to target military-affiliated Chinese researchers who are in some cases here under false pretences or even false identities."

Other cases involve individuals who have come to the US to gain access to "technologies that would be useful to Chinese military advancement or to the repression of their own people", he added.

Mr Pottinger said the overwhelming majority of Chinese students were "people that we're glad to have here, and many will stay here and start great businesses".

The US action against Chinese students comes at a time when China-US ties have sunk to the lowest point in decades.

REUTERS