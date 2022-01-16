US talking to energy firms about EU natural gas supply

LONDON/WASHINGTON • The US government has held talks with several international energy companies on contingency plans for supplying natural gas to Europe if conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupts Russian supplies, two US officials and two industry sources have told Reuters.

The United States is concerned Russia is preparing for the possibility of a new military assault on the country it invaded in 2014. Russia denies it plans to attack Ukraine.

The European Union depends on Russia for around a third of its gas supplies, and American sanctions over any conflict could disrupt that supply.

Any interruptions to Russia's gas supply to Europe would exacerbate an energy crisis caused by a shortage of the fuel. Record power prices have driven up consumer energy bills as well as business costs and sparked protests in some countries.

State Department officials approached the companies to ask where extra supplies might come from if needed, industry sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The companies told the US government officials that global gas supplies are tight and that there is little gas available to substitute for the large volumes from Russia, the industry sources said.

The State Department's discussions with energy companies were led by senior adviser for energy security Amos Hochstein, said a department official, also asking not to be named.

The State Department did not ask the companies to increase output, the official added.

"We've discussed a range of contingencies and we've talked about all that we're doing with our nation state partners and allies," the source said.

"We've done this with the European Commission, but we've also done it with energy companies. It's accurate to say that we've spoken to them about our concerns and spoken to them about a range of contingencies, but there wasn't any sort of ask when it comes to production."

As well as asking companies what capacity they had to raise supplies, US officials also asked whether companies had the capacity to increase exports and postpone field maintenance if necessary, the sources said.

It was unclear which companies the US officials contacted.

A spokesman for the National Security Council would not comment on US discussions with energy companies, but confirmed contingency planning was under way. "Assessing potential spillovers and exploring ways to reduce those spillovers is good governance and standard practice," the spokesman said.

