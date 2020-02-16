US, Taleban agree to cut violence, to pave way for pullout

MUNICH • The United States has reached an agreement with the Taleban on a week-long reduction of violence that could lead to a US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official has said, while cautioning that the insurgents must honour commitments for the accord to stick.

The deal was struck in protracted negotiations in the Qatari capital Doha and was announced after a meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The accord - if it holds - could pave the way for an agreement by the end of the month on a US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a long-sought objective for US President Donald Trump who has vowed to stop the "endless wars" as he seeks re-election in November.

"It was violence that derailed the signing of the agreement in September. Now we have an agreement on the reduction of violence. And, should the Talibs implement what they've committed to doing, we will move forward with the agreement," the senior administration official told reporters in Munich on Friday.

The seven-day period has not yet started, but will go into effect soon, the official said.

There remains a long way to go to a peace settlement and end to the nearly two-decade-old US military presence that began shortly after the Sept 11, 2001, attacks by Al-Qaeda.

US officials have been clear that the 13,000 US troops will be cut to about 8,600 this year, with or without a withdrawal deal.

