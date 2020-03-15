US summons Chinese envoy over virus comments

WASHINGTON • The US State Department summoned the Chinese ambassador to the United States last Friday to protest against Beijing's comments suggesting the US military might have brought the new coronavirus to Wuhan, as tensions between the two global powers over the outbreak intensified.

Mr David Stillwell, the top US diplomat for East Asia, delivered a "stern representation" to China's Ambassador Cui Tiankai, a State Department official said, adding that Mr Cui was "very defensive".

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said China was seeking to deflect criticism of its role in "starting a global pandemic and not telling the world". "Spreading conspiracy theories is dangerous and ridiculous. We wanted to put the government on notice we won't tolerate it for the good of the Chinese people and the world."

United States Defence Department spokesman Alyssa Farah wrote on Twitter last Friday that "the Communist Party of China has chosen to promulgate false & absurd conspiracy theories about the origin of Covid-19 blaming US service members. #ChinaPropaganda".

The Chinese Embassy did not respond to requests for comment.

Despite the tension, US President Donald Trump last Friday praised Beijing for its "data sharing". Asked by a reporter during a White House news conference about "odd narratives" being offered by some Chinese officials, Mr Trump appeared to brush off any concern, saying he had read one article on the subject, but that he did not think it was representative of his discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mr Trump, who last week called the outbreak a "foreign virus" started in China, added: "They know where it came from, we all know where it came from."

Tensions escalated after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian took to Twitter last Thursday: "When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!"

Mr Zhao's comments came days after Mr Robert O'Brien, the US national security adviser, said China had reacted slowly to the coronavirus, probably costing the world two months when it could have been preparing. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also complained that the US response had been hindered by what he called imperfect data from Beijing.

The coronavirus, which emerged in China in December, has spread around the world, hitting financial markets, bringing some flights to a standstill, closing schools and forcing the postponement of many major events.

REUTERS