US students stage walkouts to oppose in-person classes as cases surge

BOSTON/CHICAGO • Hundreds of students in Boston and Chicago walked out of classes on Friday in protests demanding a switch to remote learning as a surge in Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant disrupted efforts at returning to in-person education around the United States.

In Chicago, the nation's third-largest school district, the walkout came two days after in-classroom instruction resumed for 340,000 students who had been idle after a five-day work stoppage by unionised teachers pressing for tougher Covid-19 safeguards.

Protesting students said they were dissatisfied with the additional health protocols the teachers' union agreed to earlier last week. The agreement put an end to its stand-off with the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) district and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"I think CPS is listening, but I'm not sure they'll make a change," said Jaden Horten, a junior at Jones College Prep High School, during a rally at district headquarters that drew around a thousand students.

The demonstration followed student walkouts at various schools around the city.

About 600 young people from 11 Boston schools participated in student walkouts there, according to the school district, which serves nearly 52,000 pupils.

Many protesting students returned to classrooms later, while others went home after taking part in peaceful demonstrations.

An online petition started by a Boston high school senior said schools were a "Covid-19 breeding ground" and called for a remote learning option. It had collected more than 8,000 signatures as at Friday morning.

The Boston Student Advisory Council, which organised the walkout, posted a series of demands on Twitter, including two weeks of online instruction and more stringent Covid-19 testing for teachers and students.

The latest wave of infections has renewed the debate over whether to keep schools open, as officials seek to balance fears about the highly contagious Omicron variant with concerns that children could fall further behind academically after two years of stop-and-start instruction.

The result has been a patchwork of Covid-19 policies around the country that has left parents feeling exhausted and bewildered.

Ash O'Brien, a 10th grade student at Boston Latin School who left the building with about a dozen others on Friday, said he did not feel safe staying in school.

"I live with two grandparents who are immune-compromised," he said. "So I don't want to go to school, risk getting sick and come home to them."

Nearly 5,000 public schools across the country have closed for at least one day this week due to the pandemic, according to Burbio, a website that tracks school disruptions.

