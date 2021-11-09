US State Department raises concerns about health of detained Chinese citizen journalist

Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan was sentenced to four years in prison over her reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.
Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan was sentenced to four years in prison over her reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    32 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US State Department on Monday (Nov 8) said it is deeply concerned about the deteriorating health of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who last year was sentenced to four years in prison over her reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

"We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC for her immediate and unconditional release," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 