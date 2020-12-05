US spy chief calls China 'biggest threat to freedom since WWII'

WASHINGTON • The top US intelligence official stepped up the Trump administration's harsh attacks on Beijing, labelling China the biggest threat to democracy and freedom worldwide since World War II and saying it was bent on global domination.

"The intelligence is clear: Beijing intends to dominate the US and the rest of the planet economically, militarily and technologically," Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Thursday in an opinion article on the Wall Street Journal website.

Mr Ratcliffe, a former Republican congressman appointed by President Donald Trump to the top US spy job last spring, said China posed "the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom worldwide since World War II".

He said he had shifted resources within the US$85 billion (S$113 billion) annual federal budget allocated to intelligence to increase the focus on China.

Mr Ratcliffe said China's economic espionage approach was threefold: "Rob, Replicate and Replace."

He also said the strategy was for Chinese entities to steal American companies' intellectual property, copy it and then supplant US companies in the global marketplace.

Beijing yesterday lashed out at Mr Ratcliffe's claim, calling it a "hodgepodge of lies".

"(Ratcliffe) only continues to repeat lies and rumours to slander and discredit China, and wants only to play up the Chinese threat," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying. "I think this is yet another hodgepodge of lies that the US government has been cooking up lately."

Mr Ratcliffe's essay was the latest broadside against China from the Trump administration as it seeks to cement the outgoing President's tough-on-China legacy following his Nov 3 election defeat.

Mr Trump's approach has taken relations between the world's two largest economies to their lowest point in decades and analysts say it could limit the incoming Biden administration's room for manoeuvring in dealing with Beijing.

Mr Ratcliffe also charged that China had stolen US defence technology to fuel Chinese President Xi Jinping's aggressive military modernisation plans.

"The election is over. Now let's all be honest about China," Mr Ratcliffe told Reuters after the article was published.

In his essay, Mr Ratcliffe said the Chinese authorities had "conducted human testing" on members of the Chinese army "in hopes of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities". He did not elaborate.

US-based think-tanks have reported that China is giving increasing importance to biotechnology in its military strategy, but they have not released detailed reports about the kind of testing alleged by Mr Ratcliffe.

Mr Ratcliffe has been accused by Democrats and current and former intelligence officials of politicising intelligence.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE