US-S'pore economic ties to get boost in four areas

WASHINGTON • Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and the United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen collaboration in US-Singapore trade and investment.

The US-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation will promote commercial partnerships and exchanges, starting with four areas: digital economy, energy and environmental technologies, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare.

Ms Raimondo said the partnership will "support economic recovery as we build back from the global pandemic and underscores the United States' deep-seated commitment to creating and maintaining meaningful partnerships with Singapore, South-east Asia, and the entire Indo-Pacific region".

The partnership is a milestone, with both countries committed to working closely for a stronger post-Covid-19 recovery, said Mr Gan.

He also told an audience at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington on Thursday that Singapore was working on a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with the US allowing quarantine-free travel for vaccinated people that it wants to conclude before the year's end.

Travellers from Singapore can fly freely to the US, but travel from the US to Singapore remains restricted. Arrivals must have polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for Covid-19, and serve a 10-day stay-home notice. But Singapore is cautiously lifting restrictions.

"There's some pressure, from our own (US) government, to see Singapore ease traffic from America," US Chamber executive vice-president and head of international affairs Myron Brilliant told Mr Gan.

The US was the eighth-largest market for visitor arrivals (729,000) to Singapore in 2019 but just over 2,000 visited in the first eight months this year .