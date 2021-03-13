US slams China over HK electoral reforms

WASHINGTON • The United States has condemned China's moves to change Hong Kong's electoral system, forecasting "difficult" talks with top Chinese diplomats next week, when the US side raises the issue of the "genocide" that Washington accuses Beijing of committing against minority Muslims.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan would not hold back when they meet the Chinese diplomats in Alaska next Thursday and Friday, "whether it's on Taiwan, or... efforts to push back democracy in Hong Kong, or on concerns we have about the economic relationship".

"Addressing the genocide against Uighur Muslims is something that will be a topic of discussion with the Chinese directly next week," Ms Psaki said on Thursday.

In response, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian yesterday urged the US to stop interfering in China's affairs.

"China hopes both sides can focus on cooperation and manage differences," he said, adding that both sides should understand each other's policy intentions correctly.

China rejects US charges that it has committed genocide against Uighur and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region and calls criticism of its behaviour towards Hong Kong and Taiwan unwarranted interference in its internal affairs.

China's Parliament on Thursday approved a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called the changes "a direct attack on Hong Kong's autonomy, its freedoms and democratic processes".

"There will be some difficult conversations," he said, referring to the talks Mr Blinken and Mr Sullivan will hold in Anchorage, Alaska, with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councillor Wang Yi, the first high-level in-person contact between the two rival countries under the Biden administration.

Mr Price said Washington would explore areas for cooperation with China where it was in the US' interest, including climate change, but called on Beijing to change if it wanted to improve the frayed ties.

"We are looking for Beijing... to demonstrate that seriousness of purpose, to demonstrate that it seeks to live up to its own oft-stated desire to change the tone of the bilateral relationship," he said.

CALL FOR CHANGE We are looking for Beijing... to demonstrate that seriousness of purpose, to demonstrate that it seeks to live up to its own oft-stated desire to change the tone of the bilateral relationship. US STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN NED PRICE, on the upcoming US and China talks.

US President Joe Biden's administration has committed to reviewing elements of US policies towards China, as the world's two largest economies navigate relations that sank to their lowest depths in decades during Mr Donald Trump's presidency.

Mr Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in their first phone call as leaders last month, appeared at odds on most issues, even as Mr Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both sides.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that China and the US had many areas for cooperation and that Beijing hoped healthy ties could develop based on respecting each other's core interests, win-win cooperation and non-interference in internal affairs.

Meanwhile, the European Union also joined the US in condemning Beijing's move in Hong Kong, warning that it could take "additional steps" to voice its opposition.

"The European Union regrets that the fundamental freedoms, democratic principles and the political pluralism that are central to Hong Kong's identity and prosperity are under increasing pressure by the authorities," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday in a statement on behalf of the 27-nation bloc.

"The European Union calls on the Chinese and the Hong Kong authorities to restore confidence in Hong Kong's democratic process and to end the persecution of those who promote democratic values."

Brussels had previously decided to limit exports of equipment that could be used for surveillance in Hong Kong, and EU foreign ministers have discussed the possibility of broader sanctions.

Foreign ministers who met last month agreed to increase support to civil society in Hong Kong and step up coordination with international partners to pressure China.

"The European Union will consider taking additional steps and pay increased attention to the situation in Hong Kong as part of the overall relations between the European Union and China," Mr Borrell said.

REUTERS, AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE