US signs deal to boost Patriot and THAAD missile parts production

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The Patriot missile systems on display during a ceremony marking their combat readiness at an airbase in Sochaczew, Poland on Dec 18, 2025.

WASHINGTON - The US has signed a more than US$3 billion (S$3.8 billion) deal with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to ramp up production of Patriot and THAAD interceptor missile parts, as conflicts in Iran and Ukraine strain stockpiles.

The deal, announced by the Pentagon and Northrop on Aug 3, follows last week’s announcement of a contract for Lockheed worth up to US$58.6 billion to produce Patriot interceptor missiles.

The US ‌has supplied large amounts of arms to allies while also using munitions in the Iran conflict, raising concerns about inventories of air defence and precision-guided weapons.

The Pentagon said in its statement on Aug 3 that the framework deal would allow production of Patriots to triple and THAAD systems to quadruple.

The Center for Strategic and ⁠International ​Studies, a Washington-based think tank, estimated recently that the ​US military has fewer than 1,000 Patriot interceptors on hand and fewer than 250 THAAD interceptors – two key air defence systems.

Both have ​been heavily used in the Middle East. Pentagon negotiators have pressed contractors to move faster with tentative production agreements struck earlier in 2026 to increase missile output.

Ukraine has run chronically low on supplies of Patriots, which remain the only weapon in its arsenal capable of downing ballistic missiles.

The Pentagon said the agreement would establish a second source for PAC-3 solid rocket motors and ramp up output of ignition safety devices.

The US has struck a similar framework deal ‌with ⁠Raytheon’s parent company RTX to boost production of Tomahawk cruise missiles from the current rate of about 60 per year for the US to eventually 1,000 units annually. REUTERS