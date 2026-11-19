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US should not certify Chinese aircraft, restrict investments in China’s aerospace sector, lawmakers say

The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 - The US government should refuse to certify Chinese-made airplanes and pull taxpayer contracts from American defense contractors including Airbus if they do not halt investments in China's aerospace industrial base, a congressional report seen by Reuters said.

The House Select Committee on China in a report said Washington should toughen export controls and restrict investments in China's aerospace sector.

"The broader system allowed commercial aerospace engagement that could strengthen firms connected to the PRC’s military industrial base without triggering the safeguards designed to protect sensitive technology," the report said following a year-long investigation.

Airbus did not immediately comment.

The report said the Federal Aviation Administration should not allow Chinese-manufactured aircraft to fly in the United States, noting that China has never released its report into the 2022 crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing aircraft and citing subsidies that China has given to state-owned Chinese airplane maker COMAC and AVIC.

The Treasury Department should restrict outbound investment into China’s aerospace sector and urge allies to follow suit and subject the purchase of US aerospace companies by French firms to heightened scrutiny until they unwind ties to China's "Civil-Military Ecosystem."

The report said through joint ventures, co-development agreements, and other commercial relationships "American and other Western companies transferred technology, know-how, and industrial capacity" on aerospace that ultimately benefited the Chinese military. REUTERS