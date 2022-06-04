US shootings

Biden calls for wider gun curbs

United States President Joe Biden has demanded that lawmakers respond to communities turned into "killing fields" by passing farreaching limits on guns, calling on Congress to ban assault-style weapons and expand background checks after mass shootings in Texas and New York.

"Enough, enough. It is time for each of us to do our part," he said in a speech broadcast live.

But shortly after his address, a man fatally shot two women in a church in Iowa on Thursday, and then turned the gun on himself.

