US ship in S. China Sea waters claimed by Beijing

WASHINGTON • A US Navy guided-missile destroyer sailed through waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the Navy has said, challenging China's claim to the area.

The USS Barry undertook the so-called "freedom of navigation operation" on Tuesday, a week after Beijing upped its claims to the region by designating an official administrative district for the islands.

The United States sought to assert the "rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognised in international law", the Navy said on Wednesday in a statement.

"Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose an unprecedented threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, and the right of innocent passage of all ships," it added.

The move came amid mounting US-China tensions over the coronavirus pandemic, in which Washington has accused Beijing of hiding and downplaying the initial outbreak in December and January in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The US also rejects China's territorial claim to much of the South China Sea, including the Paracels, which is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan.

China claims about 80 per cent of the South China Sea which is believed to have valuable oil and gas deposits. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have competing claims.

In a statement on the People's Liberation Army (PLA) website, the Chinese military said it had mobilised sea and air assets to track and warn the US vessel away from "Chinese territorial waters".

The PLA accused the US of "provocative acts" that "seriously violated international law and China's sovereignty and security interests".

The US action was "also incompatible with the current joint efforts of the international community to fight against the Covid-19", it said.

Last week, China sought to further advance its territorial claims when it announced the Paracels and nearby Spratly Islands, the Macclesfield Bank and their surrounding waters would be administered under two new districts of Sansha city, which China created on nearby Woody Island in 2012.

It also announced official Chinese names for 80 islands and other geographical features in the South China Sea, including reefs, seamounts, shoals and ridges, 55 of which are submerged in water.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE