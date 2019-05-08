US 'sex slave' guru goes on trial in New York

NEW YORK • The trial of an American "self-help" guru who ran a secretive society of women sex slaves branded with his initials began in New York yesterday, with his former female supporters expected to be called to testify against him.

Six people had been due to appear in the dock, but 58-year-old Keith Raniere will now be the only one to stand trial.

The other five - all women who held management positions in various organisations headed by Raniere, including actress Allison Mack - have pleaded guilty one by one and avoided going on trial.

"Vanguard", as Raniere was also known, was the leader of Nxivm, a purported executive coaching organisation which, according to prosecutors, served to extort money from followers and enable him to exploit women sexually.

Over two decades, more than 16,000 people passed through Raniere's self-help workshops, which charged US$5,000 (S$6,800) for a five-day course.

Many who signed up quickly became indebted and ended up having to work for Nxivm (pronounced Nexium), the main organisation, to pay their fees.

From the beginning, Raniere is believed to have had a circle of 15 to 20 women under his influence, with whom he had sex at will.

As with many sects, everything rested on the powerful psychological influence of the guru, who used a mixture of pseudo-philosophical teachings, close oversight and humiliation to assert control.

Based in Albany, state capital of New York, the organisation had centres in several cities across the US, Canada, Mexico and other Central American countries.

In 2015, Raniere created a secretive pyramid organisation within the group known as DOS, which included "slaves" and "masters".

The duties of the "slaves" included having sex with Raniere. Before being accepted, the women had to provide compromising photos or documents that the organisation could make public if they left DOS. Some were branded with Raniere's initials on their flesh.

After the defection of several members, and an article in The New York Times exposed his activities, Raniere fled to Mexico in October 2017.

He was arrested the following March at a luxurious villa in the seaside resort of Puerto Vallarta.

Raniere faces charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy. If convicted, he could face life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE