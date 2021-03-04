US set to have enough vaccines for all adults by end-May, says Biden

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden has said the country is on track to have enough Covid-19 vaccines for all adults by end-May.

Mr Biden announced on Tuesday that Merck will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in a partnership that he said was similar to those seen during World War II.

With three vaccines available, Mr Biden said he was confident the United States would reach his goal of delivering 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in 100 days.

Merck announced in January that it was shuttering its coronavirus vaccine programme and redirecting resources to its Covid-19 therapeutics efforts.

J&J's vaccine has been beset by production delays, but now could prove a major boost to the US vaccination effort - it is much easier to ship and store than the Pfizer and Moderna products.

J&J had previously promised 12 million doses for the US by the end of February, but has delivered 3.9 million so far. It says it will deliver a total of 20 million by end-March.

"We should all be encouraged by this news," Mr Biden said, adding: "The more people that get vaccinated, the faster we're going to overcome this virus."

Mr Biden said he hoped the US would be back to normal "by this time next year" but cautioned against setting a specific date "because we don't know for sure".

He also called for state and local governments to prioritise teachers for vaccinations, as he pushed for schools to reopen safely with full-time classroom instruction.

The drive to get educators vaccinated more quickly comes amid a political controversy that has pitted parents wanting schools to reopen against the teachers unions that helped Mr Biden get elected and say the risks are still too great.

Mr Biden said increased production of the three vaccines would boost what he called a "national imperative" to reopen schools, given growing mental health concerns and widening disparities caused by the challenges of remote learning.

He said more than 30 states had already taken steps to ensure educators were vaccinated and that he was using the full authority of the federal government to direct the remaining states to follow suit.

"My challenge is this: We want every educator, school staff member, childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of the month of March," Mr Biden said, noting that parents were exiting the labour market in "astonishing numbers" to help their children learn remotely.

To meet that goal, Mr Biden said the federal pharmacy programme would prioritise the vaccination of pre-kindergarten through Grade 12 educators and staff, as well as childcare workers.

He said he was still pushing to have most schools open by the end of his first 100 days in office, but added that it required passage of the US$1.9 trillion (S$2.5 trillion) rescue plan working its way through Congress. The plan includes some US$130 billion for the nation's schools.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Kamala Harris swore in Education Secretary Miguel Cardona at the White House on Tuesday. Mr Cardona, the former head of Connecticut's education department, pledged in an op-ed published by USA Today on Tuesday to convene a national summit on safe school reopening this month.

He said the department would also act as a clearing house for best practices and lessons learnt during the pandemic, while updating a handbook of strategies for meeting students' needs and addressing the loss of instructional time. He did not endorse calls for a national summer school plan, but said academic enrichment activities, including in-person accelerated learning, tutoring, and mental health services, could start to level the playing field for the next school year.

Vaccinations are increasing, but a decline in new cases has stalled. Separately, several states are lifting restrictions even as new, more contagious virus variants spread - threatening to reignite the pandemic before vaccines take hold.

Mr Biden's health team has been urging Americans to take whichever of the vaccines that is available to them first, in a move to head off concerns or comparisons of their viability.

