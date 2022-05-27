US senators seek common ground on gun laws but stark divide persists

WASHINGTON • Democrats and some Republicans in the US Senate have discussed tightening reviews of gun buyers following the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, although members of both parties acknowledge action is unlikely.

There is a wide gap between the two parties, with Republicans arguing that new limits on legal gun purchases will do nothing to deter crime, despite impassioned pleas by Democratic President Joe Biden and some of his Senate colleagues to act.

"My Republican colleagues can work with us now. I know this is a slim prospect, very slim, all too slim," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech on Wednesday, a day after a gunman killed 19 young children and two teachers at a Texas school.

Democrats control razor-thin majorities in Congress, but Senate rules mean they need at least 10 Republicans to pass major legislation.

That's a tall order with less than six months to go before November elections, when Republicans aim to retake the majority.

Similar debates have erupted following the many mass shootings that have occurred in the United States over past decades, with little to no action by Congress.

The Senate was set to hold a procedural vote yesterday to launch debate on legislation to fight domestic terrorism that passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives after a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month.

Republicans Susan Collins and Pat Toomey said they had been in contact with Democratic Senator Chris Murphy about possible legislation to deny weapons to people deemed dangerous and to tighten background checks for gun purchasers. Mr Murphy, of Connecticut, where a gunman killed 26 children and educators at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, had implored his colleagues in a Senate speech on Tuesday to act.

"The thing that would have the best chance would be the thing that's gotten Republican support before, which is expanding background checks," said Mr Toomey, who told reporters he has been in contact with Mr Murphy.

Ms Collins said the details of the Texas shooting suggested a role for "red flag" legislation that would employ the courts and medical profession to deny firearms to people deemed mentally ill. Mr Murphy said he would go on pursuing a bipartisan deal. "I've asked Senator Schumer for the space to have that conversation over the next 10 days," Mr Murphy said.

But immediately after the school shooting, conservative politicians reacted with another push for arming school officials to protect students - a notion that has raised strong objections among teachers, researchers and gun control activists. "We can arm and prepare and train teachers and other administrators to respond quickly, because the reality is we don't have the resources to have law enforcement at every school," Texas Attorney-General Ken Paxton told Fox News on Tuesday.

Mr Biden said on Wednesday he and the First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, in the coming days to console families of the shooting victims. "Jill and I will be travelling to Texas in the coming days to meet with the families to let them know we have a sense, just a sense of their pain, and, hopefully, bring some little comfort to a community in shock and grief and trauma," Mr Biden said.

A little more than a week ago, he visited Buffalo to console the families of 10 people killed at a supermarket there - nearly all of them black - by an avowed white supremacist.

REUTERS