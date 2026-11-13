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US Senator Van Hollen to challenge Schumer for Senate majority leader

US Senator Chris Van Hollen’s announcement that he will run for Senate Majority Leader sets up an internal party clash.

WASHINGTON - US Senator Chris Van Hollen said on Nov 12 that he would challenge Chuck Schumer for his job as Democratic Senate leader, vowing fresh leadership to the upper chamber of Congress after the Democrats’ thumping midterms victory.

The announcement from the progressive senator sets up an internal party clash days after the Democrats crushed US President Donald Trump’s Republicans to reclaim control of both chambers of Congress.

“In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people and fuelled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership,” Van Hollen, 67, wrote on social media platform X.

“That’s why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader.”

Long-term Democratic Senate leader Schumer, 75, has faced calls from some in his party to step aside for new leadership after it reclaimed control of the 100-seat chamber in the Nov 3 elections.

But Van Hollen is the first senator to openly challenge him.

Van Hollen has support from some of the more vocal progressives within the party.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a left-wing independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said this week that he would not support Schumer in continuing his role.

Newly elected Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan posted on X that he also backed Van Hollen.

Schumer said he welcomed discussion about the future of the party, but insisted: “I have the votes to continue serving as the Democratic Leader.”

“I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people,” he wrote on X. AFP