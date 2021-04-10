US Senate tables Bill to boost pushback against China influence

WASHINGTON • Leaders of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee have introduced legislation to boost the country's ability to push back against China's expanding global influence by promoting human rights, providing security aid and investing to combat disinformation.

The draft measure, titled "Strategic Competition Act of 2021", mandates diplomatic and strategic initiatives to counteract Beijing, reflecting hardline sentiment on dealings with China from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

The 280-page Bill released on Thursday addresses economic competition with China, but also humanitarian and democratic values, such as imposing sanctions over the treatment of the minority Muslim Uighurs and supporting democracy in Hong Kong.

It stressed the need to "prioritise the military investments necessary to achieve United States political objectives in the Indo-Pacific".

It called for spending to do so, saying Congress must ensure the federal budget is "properly aligned" with the strategic imperative to compete with China.

The Bill recommends a total of US$655 million (S$878.5 million) in Foreign Military Financing funding for the region for fiscal 2022 until 2026, and a total of US$450 million for the Indo-Pacific Maritime Security Initiative and related programmes for the same period.

It would expand the scope of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, which scrutinises financial transactions for potential national security risks.

The draft legislation calls for an enhanced partnership with Taiwan, calling the self-ruled island "a vital part of the United States Indo-Pacific strategy" and saying there should be no restrictions on US officials' interaction with Taiwanese counterparts. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular news briefing yesterday that China "resolutely opposes" the Bill and called for senators to do more to help the stable development of China-US relations.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesman Joanne Ou expressed thanks for the Senate's show of support, adding that the island would pay close attention to the development of the legislation.

The Bill also says Washington must encourage allies to do more about Beijing's "aggressive and assertive behaviour", including working together on arms control.

The draft Bill was released to committee members to allow a mark-up - a meeting during which the panel will discuss amendments and vote - next Wednesday.

Also on Thursday, Washington restricted trade with top Chinese supercomputing centres, saying that Beijing's growing efforts in the field could have military uses that pose dangers.

The seven centres were put on the government's entity list, which means they require special permission for exports and imports from the US.

"Supercomputing capabilities are vital for the development of many - perhaps almost all - modern weapons and national security systems," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

She said the Commerce Department would "use the full extent of its authorities to prevent China from leveraging US technologies to support these destabilising military modernisation efforts".

The centres hit with the restrictions include the National Supercomputing Centre in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi, home to the Sunway TaihuLight, which was considered the world's fastest when it was launched in 2016 - the first time a supercomputer took the rank without using any US technology.

Beijing hit back yesterday, claiming that the US measures aimed to "curb China's development".

"US containment and suppression cannot block the pace of Chinese technological development," said Mr Zhao. "China will take necessary measures to firmly uphold Chinese companies' legal rights and interests."

REUTERS