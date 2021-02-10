US Senate set to try Trump, but impeachment unlikely

WASHINGTON • The US Senate was yesterday set to kick off former president Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial, with his defence team decrying it as a "brazen political act" of retribution and Democratic prosecutors arguing that he wilfully incited a violent insurrection.

The House of Representatives impeached him last month over his role in the deadly Jan 6 siege of the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, and his trial - the first of a former president - will feature the Senate's 100 members sitting as jurors.

Mr Trump's legal team on Monday denounced the case as unconstitutional, calling it "absurd" to hold the former president responsible for the violence.

"Indulging House Democrats' hunger for this political theatre is a danger to our Republic democracy and the rights that we hold dear," Trump attorneys Bruce Castor, David Schoen and Michael T. van der Veen wrote.

But in a preview of their prosecuting arguments, Democrats said Mr Trump committed the "most grievous constitutional crime" in the 232-year history of the American presidency by inciting his supporters to storm Congress.

The trial occurs with much of Capitol Hill still locked down under intense security one month after the unrest. Amid continued fears of extremist attacks, 6,000 National Guard members remain deployed in Washington, adding to the picture of a capital still on edge.

The proceedings were due to kick off at 1pm local time yesterday (2am today, Singapore). According to a bipartisan deal, there first will be up to four hours of debate and a vote on the constitutionality of trying a former president.

A majority of senators have already indicated that they believe trying Mr Trump is constitutional, but how many Republicans vote to advance could be instructive.

Late last month, 45 of them voted to effectively dismiss the case on constitutional grounds.

But since then, prominent Republican lawyer Charles J. Cooper has joined those arguing against their position, and several senators have said they might reconsider.

The Senate will face the issue head-on as the first step in the process with a simple majority vote. If that hurdle is crossed, arguments will be heard beginning today. The trial is expected to extend into next week.

Mr Trump is a deeply damaged political figure, in part because of his relentless false claims about voter fraud. But he remains a powerful force in the Republican Party. Charged with "incitement of insurrection", he is likely to once again avoid conviction due to loyal support in the Senate.

Convicting Mr Trump would require more than two-thirds of the senators to vote for it, meaning 17 Republicans would need to break ranks and join all 50 Democrats, which is seen as near impossible.

But should Mr Trump be convicted, the Senate will then hold a simple-majority vote on barring him from future public office.

President Joe Biden, who succeeded Mr Trump on Jan 20, declined on Monday to address whether Mr Trump should be found guilty or denied the right to hold future political office.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki later told reporters that Mr Biden ran against Mr Trump last year "because he felt he was unfit for office", but added that the President will "leave it to the Senate to see this impeachment proceeding through".

The proceedings will take place in the very Senate chamber that was raided by rioters threatening the lives of lawmakers, in an effort to stop the ceremonial certification of Mr Biden's election victory.

