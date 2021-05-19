US Senate set to debate Bill to boost tech research

WASHINGTON • The US Senate voted 86-11 on Monday to open debate on a measure authorising more than US$110 billion (S$146 billion) for basic and advanced technology research over five years in the face of rising competitive pressure from China.

The Endless Frontier Act would authorise most of the money, US$100 billion, for investments in basic and advanced research, commercialisation of the research, and education and training programmes in key technology areas such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Bill will be debated for a week or two, starting yesterday.

"We can either have a world where the Chinese Communist Party determines the rules of the road for 5G, AI and quantum computing - or we can make sure the United States gets there first," he added.

The Bill includes US$2 billion to boost semiconductor production and research for the car and defence sectors, but a group of senators is working on a measure to include US$52 billion for chips, according to a draft summary.

Mr Schumer said the Bill "will fortify weak spots in our economy, like semiconductors".

The White House said on Monday that it supports the Endless Frontier Bill that "would authorise historic investments in critical science and engineering research, from artificial intelligence to advanced energy".

Republican Senator Steve Daines said he will introduce an amendment this week to include critical mineral production as part of a new programme to help the US remain globally competitive.

