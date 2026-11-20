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The vote marks a rare breakthrough in the years-long effort to speed up the Byzantine federal system for approving the types of large projects needed to modernise power grids.

WASHINGTON – The US Senate passed a landmark Bill to make it easier to build pipelines, power lines and other major energy infrastructure, sending the measure to the House, where its future remains uncertain.

Lawmakers approved the measure to overhaul the federal permitting process by a 62 to 33 vote on Nov 19.

The 500-page Bill, which underwent weeks of debate, was the product of a bipartisan compromise negotiated with the White House.

The vote marks a rare breakthrough in the years-long effort to speed up the Byzantine federal system for approving the types of large projects needed to modernise power grids, build artificial intelligence data centres and revitalise clean energy development.

The Bill is backed by both the oil and gas industry and clean energy groups, but opposed by many major environmental organisations.

The measure now proceeds to the House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson, a supporter of the initiative, has predicted he has the votes to pass it.

But members on both sides of the aisle, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have said they want to make changes to the Bill.

Some Republicans, including Representative Chip Roy, policy chair of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, have wavered in their support, saying they have concerns about the legislation’s electric transmission provisions.

Some progressive Democrats, meanwhile, have said they oppose the Senate version of the Bill, contending it would weaken environmental laws.

Representative Bruce Westerman, the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, said on Nov 19 he doubted there would be time to make changes to the Bill before Congress’s term expires at the end of December.

“If the Senate gets it done then I think that’s what we’ll have to pass in the House,” Westerman said in an interview before the vote.

The Bill would impose deadlines on government reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act, among other laws considered sacrosanct by environmentalists.

It would also require data centres to pay billions for their electric grid costs, and limit federal agencies’ ability to revoke permits for projects that are in operation or under construction.

Environmental groups argue the proposed measures would expand the Trump administration’s authority to expedite approval of data centres and oil and natural gas drilling projects.

It’s also opposed by Native American tribes who say the legislation would undermine their sovereignty and by some Democrats who argue they should try again when they have more leverage when they control both chambers of Congress in 2027.

Congress has pushed on and off for years to streamline or overhaul the federal permitting system, including through Bills spearheaded by former Democratic Senator Joe Manchin in 2022 and 2024.

Neither cleared the Senate. BLOOMBERG