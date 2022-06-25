US Senate passes gun safety Bill as Supreme Court expands gun rights

WASHINGTON • A bipartisan package of modest gun safety measures passed the US Senate late on Thursday, even as the Supreme Court broadly expanded gun rights by ruling that Americans have a constitutional right to carry handguns in public for self-defence.

The landmark court ruling and Senate action on gun safety illustrate the deep divide over firearms in the United States, weeks after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, killed over 30 people, including 19 children.

The Senate Bill, approved in a 65-33 vote, is the first significant gun control legislation to pass in three decades in a country with the highest gun ownership per capita in the world and the highest number of mass shootings annually among wealthy nations.

"This is not a cure-all for the ways gun violence affects our nation, but it is a long overdue step in the right direction," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said ahead of the vote.

The Bill, which supporters say will save lives, is modest. Its most important restraint on gun ownership would tighten background checks for would-be gun buyers convicted of domestic violence or significant crimes as juveniles.

Republicans, however, refused to compromise on more sweeping gun control measures favoured by Democrats, including President Joe Biden, such as a ban on assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines.

The Supreme Court ruling earlier on Thursday, pushed through by its conservative majority, struck down New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home.

The court found that the law, enacted in 1913, violated a person's right to "keep and bear arms" under the US Constitution's Second Amendment.

In the Senate vote late on Thursday, 15 Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting for the Bill.

It will next go for approval to the House of Representatives, where Democrats have a majority, and it is expected to pass despite House Republicans instructing their members to oppose it.

After the House passage, Mr Biden will sign the Bill into law.

The Senate action came weeks after an impassioned speech by Mr Biden, in which he declared "enough" of gun violence and urged lawmakers to act.

Polls show that a majority of Americans support some new limits on firearms.

Democrats warned that the Supreme Court ruling could have dire consequences for gun safety nationwide.

"The Supreme Court got the ruling wrong," Senator Chris Murphy, the lead Democratic negotiator on the gun safety legislation, said in an interview.

"I'm deeply worried about the court's willingness to take away from elected bodies the ability to protect our constituents and that has real grave implications for the safety of our country," said Mr Murphy whose home state is Connecticut, where 26 people, including 20 children, were killed in a 2012 shooting at an elementary school.

Conservatives defend a broad reading of the Second Amendment, which they say limits most new restrictions on gun purchases.

The Senate's 80-page Bipartisan Safer Communities Act would encourage states to keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be dangerous and tighten background checks for would-be buyers convicted of domestic violence or significant crimes as juveniles.

More than 20,800 people have been killed in gun violence in the US this year, including through homicide and suicide, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group.

REUTERS