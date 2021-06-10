US Senate passes broad Bill to address China tech threat

WASHINGTON • The United States Senate on Tuesday voted 68-32 to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, as Congress increasingly seeks to take a tough line against Beijing.

The bipartisan legislation authorises US$190 billion (S$251 billion) in spending, much of it aimed at increased research and development at universities and other institutions.

It also includes US$52 billion in emergency outlays to help domestic manufacturers of semiconductors expand production, a provision that gained new urgency with the global shortage of chips that has idled US automotive plants and disrupted the production of consumer electronics.

The Bill must also pass the House of Representatives to be sent to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

"When all is said and done, the Bill will go down as one of the most important things this Chamber has done in a very long time," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote. "Whoever wins the race to the technologies of the future is going to be the global economic leader - with profound consequences for foreign policy and national security as well."

China has lambasted the Bill, with its Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accusing Washington of treating China as an "imaginary enemy".

While China is committed to "developing a win-win relationship" with the US, the legislation "distorts the facts, and slanders China's development path and domestic and foreign policies", Mr Wang said yesterday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

"How the US plans to develop itself and to enhance its competitiveness is a matter for the US itself. However, it should not treat China as an imaginary enemy."

The Foreign Affairs Committee of China's National People's Congress also said in a statement that the Bill showed "paranoid delusion of wanting to be the only winner" and that the Bill was "full of Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice".

Despite broad support in the Senate and an endorsement from Mr Biden's administration, the Bill's fate in the House is uncertain.

House leaders have not publicly committed to acting on the Senate Bill or set out a course of action beyond the House Science Committee considering its own plan for revamping the National Science Foundation.

However, Mr Schumer said he had talked to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Science Committee chairman Eddie Bernice Johnson about the approach taken in the Lower Chamber. He said the Senate Bill, after various amendments, is now closer to what the House is working on.

The Bill has a number of China-related provisions, including prohibiting social media app TikTok from being downloaded on government devices, and would block the purchase of drones manufactured and sold by companies backed by the Chinese government.

It would allow diplomats and Taiwanese military to display their flag and wear their uniforms while in the US on official businesses.

It would also create broad new mandatory sanctions on Chinese entities engaged in US cyber attacks or theft of US intellectual property from US firms, and provides for a review of export controls on items that could be used to support human rights abuses.

Mr Biden praised the Bill, saying: "We are in a competition to win the 21st century, and the starting gun has gone off... We cannot risk falling behind."

The move was cheered by many in the industry. Mr John Neuffer, president and chief executive of the Semiconductor Industry Association, said: "We look forward to working with leaders in the administration and Congress to swiftly enact needed federal investments in chip technology."

However, some Republicans rejected the idea of the government directing research and industrial policy.

Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey said in a statement before voting against the Bill: "Maintaining our technological superiority over China requires punishing bad Chinese behaviour and relying on the natural innovative entrepreneurship of America's market economy, not by imitating Chinese central planning."

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE