US Senate Majority Leader joins other senators in call to blacklist Chinese chipmaker

WASHINGTON • Top Democrats including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have joined an effort to place China's fast-growing chip manufacturer, Yangtze Memory Technologies Company (YMTC), on a United States trade blacklist.

In a letter to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo dated July 28, Mr Schumer and other senators described the "growing threat" posed by Chinese semiconductor manufacturers to national security and US chip companies. "By failing to add YMTC to the entity list, the US Department of Commerce is allowing the PRC to exploit our technological sector and supply sanctioned parties in China," says the letter seen by Reuters on Monday, which referred to China's official name.

US exports to companies on the Commerce Department's trade blacklist, formally known as the entity list, are restricted. Huawei Technologies, a Chinese telecommunications equipment maker, was put on the list in 2019, and the letter said YMTC is supplying it, limiting the effectiveness of the sanctions.

The letter was also signed by Democratic Senator Mark Warner, and Republican senators John Cornyn, Marco Rubio, Bill Hagerty, James Risch and Mike Crapo.

A spokesman for the Department of Commerce confirmed the letter was received.

YMTC produces Nand flash memory chips, which store data in devices such as smartphones and at data centres. The company, which was formed in 2016, accounts for about only 5 per cent of worldwide Nand production, but that is almost double from a year ago, data shows.

"YMTC is an immediate threat," the letter says, adding that in its bid to secure market share, YMTC is set to drive industry-wide margins negative.

Separately, Reuters reported on Monday that the Biden administration was considering limiting shipments of US chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China, including YMTC.

REUTERS