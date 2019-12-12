US Senate leader raises prospect of short trial

WASHINGTON • US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised the prospect of a short Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump in which no witnesses would be called.

A truncated trial would put Mr McConnell, the top Senate Republican, at odds with Mr Trump, also a Republican, who has been calling for a full trial with witnesses, including former vice-president Joe Biden, on the Senate floor.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote to impeach Mr Trump next week after unveiling formal charges against him on Tuesday.

They accuse him of "betraying" the country by abusing power in an effort to pressure Ukraine to probe Mr Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, and then obstructing Congress' investigation into the scandal.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has made the impeachment inquiry a rallying cry for his supporters as he seeks re-election next November.

Mr McConnell stressed on Tuesday that no decisions had been made on how a trial would proceed if the House approves articles of impeachment against Mr Trump.

He said any trial would begin with House Democrats making their case for finding Mr Trump guilty, followed by White House lawyers arguing for an acquittal. At that point, Mr McConnell said, the Senate "could go down the path of calling witnesses and basically having another trial".

Or 51 senators could come together - a majority of the 100 senators - and decide "that they've heard enough and they believe they know what would happen and could move to vote on the two articles of impeachment sent over to us by the House".

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he hopes for a trial that is not cut short.

There are 53 Republican senators, 45 Democrats and two independents who regularly align with Democrats. Two-thirds of the Senate are needed to find a president guilty of impeachment charges and remove him from the White House.

No Senate Republicans have indicated so far that they are considering such a move.

While Mr Trump has repeatedly called the House Democrats' impeachment investigation a "witch hunt", he also has called for a trial with witnesses testifying.

A long Senate trial could delay the chamber's approval of a US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, and detract from Republican senators' campaign message of a strong US economy as some of them seek re-election next year.

