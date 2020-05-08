US Senate fails to override Trump's veto of Iran war powers resolution

Trump speaks during a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on May 7, 2020, at the White House.PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Senate failed on Thursday (May 7) to override President Donald Trump's veto of a resolution that would have limited his ability to wage war against Iran by requiring him to obtain congressional approval before undertaking military action.

Voting continued, but there were already more than 34 "no" votes.

At least a two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, is needed to override a veto in the 100-member Senate.

The resolution, led by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, had passed the Senate with support from Democrats and Republicans, despite Trump's opposition.

