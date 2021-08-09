US Senate edges towards passage of infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON • The United States Senate has voted to advance a US$1 trillion (S$1.35 trillion) infrastructure package, but remained on a slow path towards passage yesterday, with two Republicans openly opposing behind-the-scenes efforts to wrap up work on one of President Joe Biden's top priorities.

In a 67-27 vote demonstrating broad support, senators on Saturday agreed to limit debate on the legislation, the biggest investment in decades in America's roads, bridges, airports and waterways.

Eighteen of 50 Senate Republicans voted to move the legislation forward, with senators John Cornyn and Deb Fischer backing the package for the first time.

But progress later stalled on an agreement on amendments that could have allowed the Senate to speed up consideration of the legislation. The Senate was due to convene at noon yesterday to resume consideration of the infrastructure Bill.

Said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Saturday: "Hopefully we can come to some agreement tomorrow."

Republican Senator Bill Hagerty took to the Senate floor to underscore his opposition to expediting the process, saying the legislation would add to the national debt and set the stage for Democrats to move forward with a separate US$3.5 trillion spending package that Republicans vehemently oppose.

"There's absolutely no reason for rushing this," Mr Hagerty, a freshman senator who was former president Donald Trump's ambassador to Japan, said. "While I believe in hard infrastructure, I cannot participate in doing it this way."

With the consent of all 100 senators, the chamber could have moved through amendments to passage on Saturday. Now, it could take until today or tomorrow.

Mr Hagerty, who voted against Saturday's measure, first registered opposition to an expedited path after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said last week that the legislation would increase federal budget deficits by US$256 billion over 10 years.

The office's analysis did not include US$57 billion in added revenue that senators estimate Washington would collect over the long term from the economic growth benefits of infrastructure projects. It also did not count US$53 billion in unused federal supplemental unemployment funds to be returned from states.

Passage would be a major victory for Mr Schumer, Mr Biden and a bipartisan group of senators who spent months crafting the package, and would send the Bill on to the US House of Representatives.

Mr Biden tweeted his support ahead of the vote, saying the "once-in-a-generation investment in our nation's infrastructure" would create good-paying jobs refurbishing America's roads, bridges, water systems and electrical grid.

"We can't afford not to do it," the President said. "We can't just build back to the way things were before Covid-19, we have to build back better."

Top Republican Mitch McConnell also signalled his support before voting for the Bill.

"Republicans and Democrats have radically different visions these days, but both those visions include physical infrastructure that works for all of our citizens," Mr McConnell said. "The investments this Bill will make are not just necessary; in many cases, they are overdue. Our country has real needs in this area."

REUTERS