US Senate Democrats hit roadblock in bid to make millions citizens

WASHINGTON • Senate Democrats have hit a major roadblock in their effort to allow millions of immigrants to legally stay in the United States, after the Senate Parliamentarian ruled against attaching the measure to a US$3.5 trillion (S$4.72 trillion) spending Bill.

The provision aimed to provide a path to citizenship for millions of people, including so-called Dreamer immigrants brought to the US as children and are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) programme.

Farm workers, essential workers and immigrants with temporary protected status, which gives work permits and deportation relief to those hailing from nations hit by violence or natural disasters, also stood to benefit.

In a statement on Sunday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the party was "deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide lawful status for immigrants in budget reconciliation continues".

Senate Democrats have prepared alternative proposals and aimed to hold further meetings with the parliamentarian, Mr Schumer added.

A legislative remedy has become all the more pressing since a July court ruling that struck down Daca, which now protects around 640,000 young immigrants.

The ruling on Sunday was deeply disappointing, a White House spokesman said, but added: "We fully expect our partners in the Senate to come back with alternative immigration-related proposals for the parliamentarian to consider."

On Twitter, Senator Chuck Grassley, the judiciary committee's top Republican, praised the parliamentarian's ruling, saying: "Mass amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants isn't a budgetary issue appropriate for reconciliation."

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said: "Democrats will not be able to stuff their most radical amnesty proposals into the reckless taxing and spending spree they are assembling behind closed doors."

An estimate in Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough's ruling, obtained by Reuters, showed that the step would have helped about eight million people become lawful permanent residents, including about seven million now deemed to infringe the law.

Lawful permanent status allows people to work, travel and live openly in US society and become eligible, in time, to apply for citizenship, Ms MacDonough said.

As the Senate's Parliamentarian, Ms MacDonough, in the job since 2012 under both Republicans and Democrats, advises lawmakers about what is acceptable under the chamber's rules and precedents, sometimes with lasting consequences.

