US Senate Democrats' bid to pass voting rights Bill collapses

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have suffered twin legislative defeats in their push to toughen voting rights protections in the run-up to this November's mid-term elections that will determine control of Congress next year.

In back-to-back votes late on Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked Democrats' move to advance the voting rights legislation towards passage. They used the decades old "filibuster" rule to sink the legislation, which required the cooperation of at least 60 of the Senate's 100 members to keep it alive. The Senate currently is split 50-50.

In lightning speed, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, then moved to revamp the filibuster rule by lowering the 60-vote threshold to 50.

This time, it was not Republicans, but Mr Schumer's own Democrats - conservatives Mr Joe Manchin and Ms Kyrsten Sinema - who voted against the rule change.

With their year-long initiative stymied even after Republican-controlled states enacted Bills that experts said were designed to suppress voting in federal elections, especially among Black, Hispanic and poor voters, the focus turned to a nascent bipartisan effort to pass far more limited election reforms.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney told reporters a group of senators planned to meet today to discuss launching a bipartisan effort.

Some of the changes they are discussing have already been dismissed by leading Democrats and civil rights groups as being far short of what is needed to guarantee easier access to the ballot in American elections.

"Let us not sink into the abyss of voter suppression; give us the ballot," Mr Schumer implored. But he failed to sway Mr Manchin and Ms Sinema. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell warned against changes to the rule.

REUTERS