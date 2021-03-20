US Senate confirms veteran diplomat as CIA chief

WASHINGTON • The United States Senate on Thursday confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns to become President Joe Biden's Central Intelligence Agency director.

In a show of bipartisanship unusual in the bitterly divided Chamber, the Senate backed Mr Burns by unanimous voice vote to approve the former ambassador to Russia and former deputy secretary of state to lead the agency.

Mr Burns, 64, who served in both Democratic and Republican administrations, is the first career diplomat to lead the CIA. He had already been confirmed by the Senate five times for his stints as ambassador to Jordan and Russia and three senior State Department positions.

At his unusually amicable Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing last month, Mr Burns outlined his four top priorities - "people, partnerships, China and technology" - if he won Senate backing.

He called China "a formidable, authoritarian adversary" that is strengthening its ability to steal intellectual property, repress its people, expand its reach and build influence within the United States. Competition with China is a top priority for the Biden administration - and for members of Congress.

The panel also backed Mr Burns' nomination unanimously.

He was confirmed by unanimous voice vote only after Republican Senator Ted Cruz lifted his objection to doing so. Mr Cruz had delayed the nomination to pressure the Biden administration for stronger action over the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to take Russian natural gas to Europe.

The Senate also narrowly confirmed Mr Xavier Becerra, California's attorney-general, to be US secretary of health, the first Latino to head the department now leading the nation's Covid-19 fight.

Senators voted 50 to 49, with one Republican voting "yes", to confirm Mr Becerra, the 63-year-old son of Mexican immigrants.

REUTERS