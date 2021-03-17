US Senate confirms first Native American Cabinet secretary

WASHINGTON • United States Representative Deb Haaland has been confirmed as Secretary of the Interior, becoming the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency and securing a central role in President Joe Biden's sweeping plans to fight climate change.

The US Senate confirmed on Monday the New Mexico Democrat 51-40 after she clinched support from Republicans including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Alaska senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Maine Senator Susan Collins.

Ms Haaland became one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress in 2018. Her ascension to the Cabinet followed weeks of campaigning by Native American tribes and environmental groups in support of her historic appointment.

She faced resistance from Republican lawmakers who grilled her at a two-day hearing last month about her involvement in pipeline protests, her support of the Green New Deal climate resolution, and the Biden administration's pause on new federal drilling leases.

Ms Haaland will oversee policies guiding the use of 202.3 million ha of federal and tribal land, a fifth of the nation's surface.

A member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, Ms Haaland will also oversee the United States government's relationship with 574 federally recognised tribal nations.

New Mexico Democratic Senator Ben Ray Lujan, who presided over the Senate during Monday's vote, said Ms Haaland's appointment sends a signal to young Native Americans.

"She's the embodiment of the old adage that if you see it you can be it," he said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Ms Haaland's appointment will help repair the relationship between the Interior Department and tribal nations the agency has treated unfairly.

"Given the long and troubled relationship between the federal government and tribal nations, the ascension of Representative Haaland to the top of the Interior Department is a profoundly important moment for America," Mr Schumer said before the vote.

Ms Megan Hill, a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and director of Harvard's Project on American Indian Economic Development, said Ms Haaland must now juggle many competing demands, facing huge expectations due to the historic nature of her appointment.

She said: "While she will have Cabinet-level decision-making power, she will face competing interests from protecting the environment and elevating indigenous priorities to managing demands from Big Oil and climate change deniers."

Ahead of her confirmation, Ms Haaland pledged to "be fierce" for all Americans, vowing to advance policies to tackle greenhouse gas emissions; some 25 per cent of emissions come from burning fuels extracted from public lands and waters.

She told Reuters last November that she wants to speed up renewable energy projects, conserve 30 per cent of public lands and waters by 2030 and protect more cultural and ecologically sensitive sites.

REUTERS