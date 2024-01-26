US Senate border talks reach 'critical moment,' could imperil Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON - Bipartisan US Senate talks on a border security deal that some have set as a condition of further aid for Ukraine and Israel have hit a critical point, lawmakers said on Jan 25, with a top Senate Republican saying a “plan B” may be needed to provide more aid for US allies.

A small group of senators has spent months trying to iron out an agreement to address the flow of migrants across the US-Mexico border. But the effort has recently encountered growing opposition among Republicans aligned with Donald Trump, the frontrunner for their party’s presidential nomination.

“We’re at a critical moment, and we’ve got to drive hard to get this done. And if we can’t get there, then we’ll go to Plan B,” Senator John Thune, the chamber’s No. 2 Republican, told reporters in the US Capitol.

“For now, at least, there are still attempts being made to try and reach a conclusion that would satisfy a lot of Republicans.”

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and other top party members, including Mr Thune, want a border deal that can win support from most Senate Republicans, in hopes of prompting the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to take up the measure combining border security with aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Mr McConnell has been the most prominent Republican advocate for additional US aid to Ukraine to help it fight off Russia’s invasion, even as a growing number of his party in the House and Senate express scepticism about the value of spending more to help an ally. It was not clear what path Mr McConnell might take on foreign aid if a border deal failed.

But Republicans aligned with Trump have become more voluble in their scepticism since the former president took to social media to warn against any deal that fails to deliver everything Republican need to shut down border crossings.

The White House said there was no reason for bipartisan border talks in the Senate not to continue.

“We need to come together on (a) common sense compromise on border measures and border policy and border resources. And we still are hopeful that that can happen,” White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton said.

Senator Chris Murphy, the Democratic lawmaker in the negotiations, said Republicans will have to decide whether to accept a border deal that has yet to be finalised.

“We have produced the compromise that they (Republicans) asked for, with the chosen negotiator that they appointed, and it is now up to them as to whether they want to accept the agreement,” the Connecticut lawmaker told reporters.

Punchbowl News reported that Mr McConnell told Republicans in a private meeting that the time and political will to pass a bipartisan border deal were running out, and that Republicans should not undermine Trump’s intention to focus his White House campaign on immigration.

A McConnell spokesman said on Jan 25 that he could not dispute the Punchbowl account.