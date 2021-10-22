US Senate assessing S'pore, China and Japan envoy picks

The United States, with an eye on a rising China, on Wednesday moved to fill vacant ambassadorships to key countries in Asia with a Senate panel holding a long-awaited hearing to confirm President Joe Biden's picks for ambassadors to Singapore, China and Japan.

Singapore's partnership with the US is critically important to strengthening Washington's presence in the Indo-Pacific region, said technology entrepreneur Jonathan Kaplan, Mr Biden's nominee for US ambassador to Singapore.

"If confirmed, I plan to strengthen our bilateral trade relationship and advance an economic agenda that promotes a shared prosperity, further secure our economic resiliency and access to supplies, and work closely with Singapore to tackle the climate crisis," Mr Kaplan, who is in his early 50s, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"If confirmed, I look forward to the opportunity to strengthen our security cooperation and defend the rules-based international order, which has supported peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he added.

At Wednesday's confirmation hearing, the Senate panel also questioned career diplomat Nicholas Burns, the nominee for ambassador to China, and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, who is slated to be the envoy in Japan.

Analysts have been critical that these ambassadorial posts remained vacant nearly a year into the Biden presidency, despite their importance to US foreign policy as competition with China heats up.

Two Republican senators, Mr Ted Cruz and Mr Josh Hawley, have held up the confirmation process for months in protest over Mr Biden's foreign policy decisions, but Wednesday's hearing was an encouraging sign that the gridlock was over.

Mr Kaplan's hearing followed a string of visits by top officials to South-east Asia in recent months, notably Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in July and Vice-President Kamala Harris in August, as the Biden administration ramped up US engagement with the region.

Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper of Colorado said that Mr Kaplan's experience as an innovator and entrepreneur put him in good stead to represent the US in Singapore.

"Both of our countries are diverse, multicultural hubs of innovation, grappling with the looming threat of climate change and the rise of China," said Mr Hickenlooper in his introduction of Mr Kaplan.

"It's essential to have someone of great quality to steer this partnership at such a sensitive moment. That leader we have in Jonathan Kaplan," he added. "He is a tested entrepreneur who understands the importance of bringing people together to achieve common goals."

While senators placed less emphasis on competition with China in their questions to Mr Kaplan compared with other nominees, they, nonetheless, referred to it from time to time.

Democratic Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said: "Singapore is central for our engagement in South-east Asia and with Asean, and success in South-east Asia is central to our success in the Indo-Pacific and with our challenge with China."

Mr Kaplan was also grilled on his approach to Singapore's press freedom record, with three senators citing Singapore's position at 160 - out of 180 - in this year's World Press Freedom Index.

Mr Kaplan promised to make his office available to press freedom advocates and to engage with the Singapore Government on the issue.

"They may not want to change, we're going to want them to change, but we're going to have a dialogue. This is an area of fundamental freedoms, this is a topic of importance for the administration, and this is a priority for me," he said.