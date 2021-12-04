US Senate approves Bill to avert govt shutdown

WASHINGTON • The Democratic-controlled United States Senate passed a Bill to fund the government till mid-February, averting the risk of a shutdown after overcoming a bid by some Republicans to delay the vote in protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The 69-28 vote leaves government funding at current levels until Feb 18 next year, and gives Democratic President Joe Biden plenty of time to sign the measure. The funding had been set to run out at midnight yesterday.

The Senate acted just hours after the House of Representatives approved the measure by a vote of 221-212, with the support of only one Republican.

Congress faces another urgent deadline right on the heels of this one. The federal government is approaching its US$28.9 trillion (S$39.6 trillion) borrowing limit, which the Treasury Department has estimated it could reach by Dec 15. Failure to extend or lift the limit in time could trigger an economically catastrophic default.

"I am glad that in the end, cooler heads prevailed. The government will stay open. I thank the members of this chamber for walking us back from the brink of an avoidable, needless and costly shutdown," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on nailing down a deal with Republicans to clear the way to pass the Bill.

The vote ended weeks of suspense over whether Washington might be plunged into a government shutdown at a time when officials worry that the potentially dangerous Omicron variant of Covid-19 could take hold in the US after being discovered in South Africa. Such a shutdown could have forced layoffs of some US government medical and research personnel.

Senate Democrats defeated an attempt by a handful of conservative Republicans to attach an amendment that would have prevented enforcement of Mr Biden's coronavirus vaccine mandate for many US workers.

Republican Senators Mike Lee, Ted Cruz and Roger Marshall had earlier raised the possibility that the government could partially shut down over the weekend while the Senate moves slowly towards eventual passage.

"It's not government's job, it's not within government's authority to tell people that they must be vaccinated and if they don't get vaccinated, they get fired. It's wrong. It's immoral," Mr Lee said before the defeat of the amendment.

Over the past few days, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had insisted there would be no government shutdown from congressional inaction. But he had to work through the day on Thursday to get his Republican lawmakers in line on a deal allowing quick passage of the funding Bill.

A partial government shutdown would have created a political embarrassment for both parties, but especially for Mr Biden's Democrats, who narrowly control both chambers of Congress.

The fact that the temporary spending Bill extends funding into February suggested a victory for Republicans in closed-door negotiations.

Democrats had pushed for a measure that would run into late January, while Republicans demanded a longer timeline, leaving spending at levels agreed to when Republican Donald Trump was president.

Once enacted, the stopgap funding measure would give Democrats and Republicans nearly 12 weeks to resolve their differences over the annual appropriations Bills totalling around US$1.5 trillion that fund "discretionary" federal programmes for this fiscal year.

Those Bills do not include mandatory funding for programmes such as the Social Security retirement plan that are renewed automatically.

