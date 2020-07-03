US sees over 50k cases in a day, jolting reopening plans

WASHINGTON • The US has seen 50,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day, a staggering figure equivalent to the number of cases that were registered in the two months after the pandemic first reached American soil, prompting many states to reverse or halt plans for reopening their economies.

A total of 23 states, including Colorado and Michigan, have paused or reversed the planned reopening of bars, restaurants and shops as the number of new cases surpassed 50,000 on Wednesday, led by populous states, such as California and Texas, that saw a record increase.

The stricter policies adopted by states such as Texas include reducing the occupancy limit at restaurants to 50 per cent from 75 per cent, while Arizona has closed bars, gyms, cinemas and water parks.

California suspended indoor dining at restaurants in Los Angeles and several counties, while New York scrapped plans to allow restaurants to seat customers inside from next week.

According to The Covid Tracking Project, 52,982 positive Covid-19 tests were registered in the US over a 24-hour period, CNN reported.

That tally eclipsed the previous record 45,255 new cases last Friday across the United States, taking the overall number of infections to 2,781,085, with 130,813 deaths, according to Worldometers.

Infectious disease experts are bracing themselves for the July 4 holiday weekend, which one doctor described as a "perfect storm" that could lead to a spike in cases.

"It's set up a perfect storm: the combination of travel, the combination of reopening - perhaps in some cases, too early - and the combination of people not necessarily following some of these preventive guidelines," said Dr Joshua Barocas, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Centre, during a briefing by the Infectious Diseases Society of America on Wednesday.

Dr Ricardo Franco, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said: "This surge in our prolonged first wave of infections, it's very difficult to predict what might happen and the July 4 weekend could play a big role in this."

A Financial Times review of the federal criteria recommended for the reopening of states noted that Arizona, Florida, Nevada and Georgia - which account for 13 per cent of the US population - met none of the four conditions, while seven states only met one of the criteria.

Only Vermont and New Hampshire were able to satisfy all four criteria for reopening.

The rise in cases is not just the result of more testing. Hospitalisations are also skyrocketing.

There is an upward trend in the number of cases in 37 states in comparison with the previous week.

Only two states, New Jersey and Rhode Island, are witnessing a downward trend in infections.

Amid the grim news, President Donald Trump said that he would wear a mask if he were "in a tight situation with people" but that he is not convinced masks should be required even as coronavirus cases spiked in parts of the US.

"I don't know if you need mandatory," Mr Trump said on Wednesday in a Fox Business Network interview. "I'm all for masks, I think masks are good."

Mr Trump has mocked his Democratic challenger, Mr Joe Biden, for wearing a mask and has not publicly worn one, though he is facing calls to do so, Bloomberg reported.

His comments came a day after Surgeon-General Jerome Adams said: "Please, please, please wear a face covering when you go out in public."

Mr Trump added that Americans should "do what makes you feel good" and follow guidelines, and alluded in his interview to wearing a face covering during a tour of a ventilator plant in Michigan.

During that visit, he opted not to wear the covering in front of the media, but was photographed masked during a private part of the tour.