US sees 'acute threat' from Russia, but says China is main challenge

WASHINGTON - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlights the “acute threat” posed by Moscow, but China is the most consequential challenge for the United States, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The dangers are both conventional – Moscow’s aggression towards its neighbours and Beijing’s efforts to gain control of Taiwan – and nuclear, with Russia possessing an extensive arsenal and China’s stocks of atomic weapons growing fast.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin highlighted the different challenges posed by China and Russia as he unveiled the unclassified versions of several military strategy documents.

China “is the only competitor out there with both the intent to reshape the international order, and increasingly the power to do so,” Mr Austin said.

“Unlike China, Russia can’t systemically challenge the United States over the long term. But Russian aggression does pose an immediate and sharp threat.”

The National Defence Strategy, which was released on Thursday, likewise places the primary emphasis on China.

Beijing is seeking to “refashion the Indo-Pacific region and the international system to suit its interests and authoritarian preferences,” it says, describing this dynamic as “the most comprehensive and serious challenge to US national security.”

The strategy says Chinese rhetoric about and “coercive activity” towards self-ruled Taiwan – which Beijing has vowed to take control of, by force if necessary – is a destabilising factor that risks miscalculation and threatens peace in the area.

As for Russia, it says the “acute threat” posed by Moscow has been most recently demonstrated by Moscow’s February invasion of Ukraine.

‘Emerging threat’ of climate change

“The Department (of Defence) will support robust deterrence of Russian aggression against vital US national interests, including our treaty Allies,” the strategy says.

In a departure from the previous National Defence Strategy, which was issued during Donald Trump’s presidency, the newly released document classifies climate change as an “emerging threat.”

The US “will integrate climate change into threat assessments,” as well as increasing the “resiliency of military installations” and taking “climate extremes” into account in decisions on training and equipping the armed forces, the strategy says.